All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 220 Amethyst Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
220 Amethyst Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 Amethyst Court

220 Amethyst Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Amethyst Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME SEARCH IS OVER! - The home you have been searching for is available the first of October!

Imagine living in this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home while enjoying the friendly community of neighbors! This will be your last move into the home of your dreams! Call today for a viewing appointment!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large bedrooms
- 2 Baths with ensuite to master
- Eat in kitchen
- Washer/Dryer connections
- 1 car garage with ample parking in driveway

To view this home, please phone Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE4604696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Amethyst Court have any available units?
220 Amethyst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 220 Amethyst Court have?
Some of 220 Amethyst Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Amethyst Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Amethyst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Amethyst Court pet-friendly?
No, 220 Amethyst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 220 Amethyst Court offer parking?
Yes, 220 Amethyst Court offers parking.
Does 220 Amethyst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Amethyst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Amethyst Court have a pool?
No, 220 Amethyst Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Amethyst Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Amethyst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Amethyst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Amethyst Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Amethyst Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Amethyst Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College