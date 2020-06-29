220 Amethyst Court

Amenities
YOUR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME SEARCH IS OVER! - The home you have been searching for is available the first of October!
Imagine living in this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home while enjoying the friendly community of neighbors! This will be your last move into the home of your dreams! Call today for a viewing appointment!
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
- 3 Large bedrooms
- 2 Baths with ensuite to master
- Eat in kitchen
- Washer/Dryer connections
- 1 car garage with ample parking in driveway
To view this home, please phone Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!
(RLNE4604696)