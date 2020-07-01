245 Seawright Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 6 bed / 5 bath in charming Whitewater Neighbor - Fayetteville GA - Beautiful Craftsman Home elegantly appointed w/ large welcoming front porch and oversized covered patio for entertaining. Enter your home via the grand two-story foyer appointed w/ crown molding and wood floors in all living areas. Your kitchen is designed to entertain large gatherings of family and friends w/ its double oven, large kitchen bar, breakfast and keeping rooms. The spacious family room w/ surround sound, and sunroom will also take your breath away. When you are ready to retire to your master suite, you will feel like you are on vacation, as it is peaceful with its dual-sided fireplace, massive sitting area and walk-in closet, larger than most rooms in other homes. Zoned for the excellent Whitewater schools.



(RLNE5410463)