Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

245 Seawright Dr

245 Seawright Drive · No Longer Available
Location

245 Seawright Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 6 bed / 5 bath in charming Whitewater Neighbor - Fayetteville GA - Beautiful Craftsman Home elegantly appointed w/ large welcoming front porch and oversized covered patio for entertaining. Enter your home via the grand two-story foyer appointed w/ crown molding and wood floors in all living areas. Your kitchen is designed to entertain large gatherings of family and friends w/ its double oven, large kitchen bar, breakfast and keeping rooms. The spacious family room w/ surround sound, and sunroom will also take your breath away. When you are ready to retire to your master suite, you will feel like you are on vacation, as it is peaceful with its dual-sided fireplace, massive sitting area and walk-in closet, larger than most rooms in other homes. Zoned for the excellent Whitewater schools.

(RLNE5410463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Seawright Dr have any available units?
245 Seawright Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 245 Seawright Dr have?
Some of 245 Seawright Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Seawright Dr currently offering any rent specials?
245 Seawright Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Seawright Dr pet-friendly?
No, 245 Seawright Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 245 Seawright Dr offer parking?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not offer parking.
Does 245 Seawright Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Seawright Dr have a pool?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not have a pool.
Does 245 Seawright Dr have accessible units?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Seawright Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Seawright Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Seawright Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

