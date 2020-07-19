All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 125 Rosewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
125 Rosewood Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Rosewood Dr.

125 Rosewood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

125 Rosewood Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4591698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have any available units?
125 Rosewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 125 Rosewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
125 Rosewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Rosewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Rosewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Rosewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College