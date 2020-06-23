All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
120 WOODBRIAR Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 WOODBRIAR Avenue

120 Woodbriar · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Location

120 Woodbriar, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
Spacious 4/3 fully furn rental mins to Pinewood. All furn, utils & yard maint included. Split lev foyer - up: king bed in master, lg master bath w/ garden tub, sep shower and dbl sinks. Two queen bdrms sharing full bath on upper. Lg eat-in kitchen w/sep dining room; family room w/gas fireplace, wall-to-wall carpet. Lower lvl has backyard access, bonus room - poss 4th bdrm or gym/yoga rm & full ba. Media rm feat. 65" SUHD Smart TV w/plush recliners, surround sound, cable/blu-ray/streaming & sep. office area. 2 decks looking onto lg wooded yard. *only 3 month min lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have any available units?
120 WOODBRIAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have?
Some of 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 WOODBRIAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue offers parking.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 WOODBRIAR Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
