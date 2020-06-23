120 WOODBRIAR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking yoga

Spacious 4/3 fully furn rental mins to Pinewood. All furn, utils & yard maint included. Split lev foyer - up: king bed in master, lg master bath w/ garden tub, sep shower and dbl sinks. Two queen bdrms sharing full bath on upper. Lg eat-in kitchen w/sep dining room; family room w/gas fireplace, wall-to-wall carpet. Lower lvl has backyard access, bonus room - poss 4th bdrm or gym/yoga rm & full ba. Media rm feat. 65" SUHD Smart TV w/plush recliners, surround sound, cable/blu-ray/streaming & sep. office area. 2 decks looking onto lg wooded yard. *only 3 month min lease*