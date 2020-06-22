All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 2055 Harvest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
2055 Harvest Circle
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

2055 Harvest Circle

2055 Harvest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2055 Harvest Circle, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Harvest Circle have any available units?
2055 Harvest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 2055 Harvest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Harvest Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Harvest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Harvest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle offer parking?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle have a pool?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 Harvest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 Harvest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College