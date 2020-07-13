Amenities
Welcome to the good life at Evergreen Terrace! You'll discover a world of ease waiting for you in our residential community in Fairburn, GA. Enjoy all the comforts you've come to expect in a quality residence, along with a host of options meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring a whole new meaning to luxury apartment living.Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature wood style flooring, spacious open floor plans, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and fireplaces in select units. Enjoy community amenities like our indoor pool and outdoor pool with sundeck, car care center, bowling alley, tennis court and fitness center.