Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool putting green bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center conference room e-payments game room internet access playground

Welcome to the good life at Evergreen Terrace! You'll discover a world of ease waiting for you in our residential community in Fairburn, GA. Enjoy all the comforts you've come to expect in a quality residence, along with a host of options meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring a whole new meaning to luxury apartment living.Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature wood style flooring, spacious open floor plans, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and fireplaces in select units. Enjoy community amenities like our indoor pool and outdoor pool with sundeck, car care center, bowling alley, tennis court and fitness center.