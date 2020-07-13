All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

Evergreen Terrace

8064 South Fulton Pkwy · (833) 300-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA 30213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1324 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,436

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet access
playground
Welcome to the good life at Evergreen Terrace! You'll discover a world of ease waiting for you in our residential community in Fairburn, GA. Enjoy all the comforts you've come to expect in a quality residence, along with a host of options meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring a whole new meaning to luxury apartment living.Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature wood style flooring, spacious open floor plans, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and fireplaces in select units. Enjoy community amenities like our indoor pool and outdoor pool with sundeck, car care center, bowling alley, tennis court and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $25-$50 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25-$50/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Terrace have any available units?
Evergreen Terrace has 4 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evergreen Terrace have?
Some of Evergreen Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Terrace offers parking.
Does Evergreen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen Terrace has a pool.
Does Evergreen Terrace have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Evergreen Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evergreen Terrace has units with air conditioning.
