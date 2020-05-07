5636 Roberts Drive

Amenities
Rental Home on 1.6 acres in Dunwoody,Georgia! Spectacularly unique brick ranch with huge unfinished basement in Austin Elementary,featuring tennis court & massive private fenced yard. Perfect family wanting space, privacy & room for kids , pets & storage. Level private backyard with lush master gardening. Easy move in move out ranch in top school district! Ready immediately. Oversized 3 season sunroom with tiled floor New Furnace, Refrigerator & fresh paint. Home has been maintained well. Minutes to Marta, Shops & Restaurants. AUSTIN SCHOOL DISTRICT! Never rented!