Dunwoody, GA
5636 Roberts Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

5636 Roberts Drive

5636 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Dunwoody
Location

5636 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Rental Home on 1.6 acres in Dunwoody,Georgia! Spectacularly unique brick ranch with huge unfinished basement in Austin Elementary,featuring tennis court & massive private fenced yard. Perfect family wanting space, privacy & room for kids , pets & storage. Level private backyard with lush master gardening. Easy move in move out ranch in top school district! Ready immediately. Oversized 3 season sunroom with tiled floor New Furnace, Refrigerator & fresh paint. Home has been maintained well. Minutes to Marta, Shops & Restaurants. AUSTIN SCHOOL DISTRICT! Never rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Roberts Drive have any available units?
5636 Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5636 Roberts Drive have?
Some of 5636 Roberts Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Roberts Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive offer parking?
No, 5636 Roberts Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 5636 Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 5636 Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 Roberts Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Roberts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Roberts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

