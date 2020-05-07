5636 Roberts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rental Home on 1.6 acres in Dunwoody,Georgia! Spectacularly unique brick ranch with huge unfinished basement in Austin Elementary,featuring tennis court & massive private fenced yard. Perfect family wanting space, privacy & room for kids , pets & storage. Level private backyard with lush master gardening. Easy move in move out ranch in top school district! Ready immediately. Oversized 3 season sunroom with tiled floor New Furnace, Refrigerator & fresh paint. Home has been maintained well. Minutes to Marta, Shops & Restaurants. AUSTIN SCHOOL DISTRICT! Never rented!