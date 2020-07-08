5390 Northchester Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing renovation on this beautiful two story traditional in the Vanderlyn School District. Hardwood main level with great open concept. Large living room and family room with fireplace. Kitchen opens up to dining room. Granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and generous island. Grand master suite with trey ceiling, dual shower heads, double vanity and walk in closet. Finished basement with fireplace in the rec room, full bath and bedroom. Back deck opens to great private backyard.