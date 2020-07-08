All apartments in Dunwoody
Dunwoody, GA
5390 Northchester Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

5390 Northchester Court

5390 Northchester Court · No Longer Available
Location

5390 Northchester Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing renovation on this beautiful two story traditional in the Vanderlyn School District. Hardwood main level with great open concept. Large living room and family room with fireplace. Kitchen opens up to dining room. Granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and generous island. Grand master suite with trey ceiling, dual shower heads, double vanity and walk in closet. Finished basement with fireplace in the rec room, full bath and bedroom. Back deck opens to great private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 Northchester Court have any available units?
5390 Northchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5390 Northchester Court have?
Some of 5390 Northchester Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 Northchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
5390 Northchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 Northchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 5390 Northchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5390 Northchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 5390 Northchester Court offers parking.
Does 5390 Northchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5390 Northchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 Northchester Court have a pool?
No, 5390 Northchester Court does not have a pool.
Does 5390 Northchester Court have accessible units?
No, 5390 Northchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 Northchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5390 Northchester Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5390 Northchester Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5390 Northchester Court does not have units with air conditioning.

