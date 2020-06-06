5202 Hidden Branches Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

RARE rental opportunity in highly sought-after The Branches Swim/Tennis & Award Winning Austin ES! Fully renovated 4 bed/2.5 bath on level lot on quiet street walking distance to swim, tennis & playground. Walkout to patio & yard. Locatd mins from GA400, Perimeter business district, I285 & Dunwoody Village. Excellent public & private schools in close proximity. Yard maintenance is included w the rental. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit is $3500 & $75 appl fee/adult. Swim/Tennis mbrshp not included w rental.