5202 Hidden Branches Circle
5202 Hidden Branches Circle

5202 Hidden Branches Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Hidden Branches Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Branches

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
RARE rental opportunity in highly sought-after The Branches Swim/Tennis & Award Winning Austin ES! Fully renovated 4 bed/2.5 bath on level lot on quiet street walking distance to swim, tennis & playground. Walkout to patio & yard. Locatd mins from GA400, Perimeter business district, I285 & Dunwoody Village. Excellent public & private schools in close proximity. Yard maintenance is included w the rental. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit is $3500 & $75 appl fee/adult. Swim/Tennis mbrshp not included w rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have any available units?
5202 Hidden Branches Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have?
Some of 5202 Hidden Branches Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Hidden Branches Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Hidden Branches Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Hidden Branches Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle offers parking.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle has a pool.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have accessible units?
No, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Hidden Branches Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Hidden Branches Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

