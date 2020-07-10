5109 Vernon Ridge Drive

Great two story home in Dunwoody's Austin Elementary School district. Very short walk to Dunwoody Village and Dunwoody Nature Center. Formal living room and separate dining room. Separate den with fireplace. Nicely updated baths. Large master with walk-in closet. Partially finished basement. Nice deck overlooking the backyard and patio at the basement level. Hardwood floors on main level and in master.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
