5109 Vernon Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great two story home in Dunwoody's Austin Elementary School district. Very short walk to Dunwoody Village and Dunwoody Nature Center. Formal living room and separate dining room. Separate den with fireplace. Nicely updated baths. Large master with walk-in closet. Partially finished basement. Nice deck overlooking the backyard and patio at the basement level. Hardwood floors on main level and in master.