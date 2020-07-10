All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

5109 Vernon Ridge Drive

5109 Vernon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Vernon Ridge Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great two story home in Dunwoody's Austin Elementary School district. Very short walk to Dunwoody Village and Dunwoody Nature Center. Formal living room and separate dining room. Separate den with fireplace. Nicely updated baths. Large master with walk-in closet. Partially finished basement. Nice deck overlooking the backyard and patio at the basement level. Hardwood floors on main level and in master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have any available units?
5109 Vernon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Vernon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 Vernon Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

