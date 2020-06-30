All apartments in Dunwoody
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4759 Laurel Walk
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

4759 Laurel Walk

4759 Laurel Walk · No Longer Available
Location

4759 Laurel Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Best location and beautiful pool view in The Gramercy gated townhome community in sought after Perimeter/Dunwoody location steps from some of Atlanta's best shopping, restaurants and Perimeter business district! Quality abounds in this magnificent 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with upgrades galore. The fabulous kitchen features a waterfall center island, quartz countertops, gas cooktop with custom hood and mosaic backsplash, and a top-of-the-line refrigerator. Relax in the open concept family room with state-of-the-art stacked-stone fireplace. Oversized master has adjacent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 Laurel Walk have any available units?
4759 Laurel Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4759 Laurel Walk have?
Some of 4759 Laurel Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 Laurel Walk currently offering any rent specials?
4759 Laurel Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 Laurel Walk pet-friendly?
No, 4759 Laurel Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk offer parking?
Yes, 4759 Laurel Walk offers parking.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4759 Laurel Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk have a pool?
Yes, 4759 Laurel Walk has a pool.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk have accessible units?
No, 4759 Laurel Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4759 Laurel Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 Laurel Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 4759 Laurel Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

