4759 Laurel Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Best location and beautiful pool view in The Gramercy gated townhome community in sought after Perimeter/Dunwoody location steps from some of Atlanta's best shopping, restaurants and Perimeter business district! Quality abounds in this magnificent 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with upgrades galore. The fabulous kitchen features a waterfall center island, quartz countertops, gas cooktop with custom hood and mosaic backsplash, and a top-of-the-line refrigerator. Relax in the open concept family room with state-of-the-art stacked-stone fireplace. Oversized master has adjacent