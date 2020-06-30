All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

4664 Brunning Court

4664 Brunning Court · No Longer Available
Location

4664 Brunning Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in Ready. Don't miss the opportunity to lease this updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Dunwoody Neighborhood. Close to shopping. New gourmet custom kitchen featuring open concept to large Sunroom and Family room. Gas log fireplace. The high-end stainless appliances feature 6 burners 48-inch gas stove with a griddle and 2 ovens. Spacious formal Living and Dining room. Master features new carpet with two closets with one walk-in. Bi-level deck and professionally maintained 0.8 Acre lot. D/T THE COVID-19 SHELTER AT HOME IT WILL BE SHOWN USING INTERACTIVE ZOOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 Brunning Court have any available units?
4664 Brunning Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4664 Brunning Court have?
Some of 4664 Brunning Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4664 Brunning Court currently offering any rent specials?
4664 Brunning Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 Brunning Court pet-friendly?
No, 4664 Brunning Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4664 Brunning Court offer parking?
Yes, 4664 Brunning Court offers parking.
Does 4664 Brunning Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4664 Brunning Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 Brunning Court have a pool?
No, 4664 Brunning Court does not have a pool.
Does 4664 Brunning Court have accessible units?
No, 4664 Brunning Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 Brunning Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4664 Brunning Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4664 Brunning Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4664 Brunning Court does not have units with air conditioning.

