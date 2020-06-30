4664 Brunning Court

Amenities

Move in Ready. Don't miss the opportunity to lease this updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Dunwoody Neighborhood. Close to shopping. New gourmet custom kitchen featuring open concept to large Sunroom and Family room. Gas log fireplace. The high-end stainless appliances feature 6 burners 48-inch gas stove with a griddle and 2 ovens. Spacious formal Living and Dining room. Master features new carpet with two closets with one walk-in. Bi-level deck and professionally maintained 0.8 Acre lot. D/T THE COVID-19 SHELTER AT HOME IT WILL BE SHOWN USING INTERACTIVE ZOOM