4664 Brunning Court

Move in Ready. Don't miss the opportunity to lease this updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Dunwoody Neighborhood. Close to shopping. New gourmet custom kitchen featuring open concept to large Sunroom and Family room. Gas log fireplace. The high-end stainless appliances feature 6 burners 48-inch gas stove with a griddle and 2 ovens. Spacious formal Living and Dining room. Master features new carpet with two closets with one walk-in. Bi-level deck and professionally maintained 0.8 Acre lot. D/T THE COVID-19 SHELTER AT HOME IT WILL BE SHOWN USING INTERACTIVE ZOOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
