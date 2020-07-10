All apartments in Dunwoody
4553 N. Peachtree Rd

4553 North Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

4553 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch house with huge backyard and many upgrades - Property Id: 288708

Three Bed Room, 2 1/2 bath,
One Den / Office Room,
One Fireplace,
Hardwood floors throughout
Large private wooded backyard,
Two decks,
Upgrades throughout the house, new roof,
Large 2 car garage,
Large driveway,
Easy access to schools, public transport, and Highways

1 year lease,
Reduced rent for longer term lease duration,
Good credit, stable job, good tenant history
One months deposit and first full months rent required to move in

Application and Credit check required for all adults applicants ($35 per applicant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288708
Property Id 288708

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have any available units?
4553 N. Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 4553 N. Peachtree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 N. Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4553 N. Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 N. Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd offers parking.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 N. Peachtree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 N. Peachtree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

