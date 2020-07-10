4553 N. Peachtree Rd

Amenities
Ranch house with huge backyard and many upgrades - Property Id: 288708
Three Bed Room, 2 1/2 bath,
One Den / Office Room,
One Fireplace,
Hardwood floors throughout
Large private wooded backyard,
Two decks,
Upgrades throughout the house, new roof,
Large 2 car garage,
Large driveway,
Easy access to schools, public transport, and Highways
1 year lease,
Reduced rent for longer term lease duration,
Good credit, stable job, good tenant history
One months deposit and first full months rent required to move in
Application and Credit check required for all adults applicants ($35 per applicant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288708
No Pets Allowed
