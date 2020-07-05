4549 Springvale Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TOP DUNWOODY SCHOOLS. MASTER ON MAIN and ADDL BEDROOM w/ FULL BATH ON MAIN (or use as office). IMMACULATE. Located on a quiet CUL DE SAC-NO CUT THROUGHS. HI CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN-KITCHEN OPENS TO 2 STORY LIVING ROOM w/ fireplace, new windows, tons of natural sunlight thru-out overlooks FLAT/FENCED/SPACIOUS BACKYARD. GOURMET KITCHEN w/updated granite countertops, BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR (not shown in photos), includes WASHER & DRYER. LANDSCAPING/PEST INCLUDED. PETS WELCOME. Seconds to everything in the city-WALK TO STARBUCKS, DUNKIN DONUTS,