4549 Springvale Circle

Amenities
TOP DUNWOODY SCHOOLS. MASTER ON MAIN and ADDL BEDROOM w/ FULL BATH ON MAIN (or use as office). IMMACULATE. Located on a quiet CUL DE SAC-NO CUT THROUGHS. HI CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN-KITCHEN OPENS TO 2 STORY LIVING ROOM w/ fireplace, new windows, tons of natural sunlight thru-out overlooks FLAT/FENCED/SPACIOUS BACKYARD. GOURMET KITCHEN w/updated granite countertops, BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR (not shown in photos), includes WASHER & DRYER. LANDSCAPING/PEST INCLUDED. PETS WELCOME. Seconds to everything in the city-WALK TO STARBUCKS, DUNKIN DONUTS,