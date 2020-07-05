All apartments in Dunwoody
4549 Springvale Circle
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

4549 Springvale Circle

4549 Springvale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4549 Springvale Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOP DUNWOODY SCHOOLS. MASTER ON MAIN and ADDL BEDROOM w/ FULL BATH ON MAIN (or use as office). IMMACULATE. Located on a quiet CUL DE SAC-NO CUT THROUGHS. HI CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN-KITCHEN OPENS TO 2 STORY LIVING ROOM w/ fireplace, new windows, tons of natural sunlight thru-out overlooks FLAT/FENCED/SPACIOUS BACKYARD. GOURMET KITCHEN w/updated granite countertops, BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR (not shown in photos), includes WASHER & DRYER. LANDSCAPING/PEST INCLUDED. PETS WELCOME. Seconds to everything in the city-WALK TO STARBUCKS, DUNKIN DONUTS,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 Springvale Circle have any available units?
4549 Springvale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4549 Springvale Circle have?
Some of 4549 Springvale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 Springvale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4549 Springvale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 Springvale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4549 Springvale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4549 Springvale Circle offers parking.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4549 Springvale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle have a pool?
No, 4549 Springvale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle have accessible units?
No, 4549 Springvale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 Springvale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4549 Springvale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4549 Springvale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

