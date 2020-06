Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Unfurnished. Amazing home. Two-year lease, one year negotiable. The house gets a lot of natural light, very bright. The community and area landscape is phenomenal. The landlord is the original owner of the house. Garage ready for an electric car plug. Only birds, cats and safe dog breeds below 50 pounds allowed, with pet fee. Non-smoker. Agent Owner.