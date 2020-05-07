431 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury townhome in walking distance to Perimeter Mall and offices. One Bedroom, one bath, and one garage -Granite, Hardwoods, Fireplace,Luxurious surroundings. Balcony for unwinding after a long day's work. Call today for a private showing. Gated community with swimming pool and grills. The spectacular Georgetown at Perimeter Walk offers a peaceful retreat in the pulse of a hot work/live market place. This boasts all the high end finishes with dark hardwood floors, granite countertops , designer lighting and stainless steel appliances.