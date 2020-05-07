All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated August 28 2019

431 Perimeter Walk

431 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

431 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury townhome in walking distance to Perimeter Mall and offices. One Bedroom, one bath, and one garage -Granite, Hardwoods, Fireplace,Luxurious surroundings. Balcony for unwinding after a long day's work. Call today for a private showing. Gated community with swimming pool and grills. The spectacular Georgetown at Perimeter Walk offers a peaceful retreat in the pulse of a hot work/live market place. This boasts all the high end finishes with dark hardwood floors, granite countertops , designer lighting and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
431 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 431 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 431 Perimeter Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
431 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 431 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 431 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Perimeter Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
Yes, 431 Perimeter Walk has a pool.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 431 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Perimeter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Perimeter Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

