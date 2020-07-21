All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

4300 Walsh Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Be the first to live here! BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM AND 3.5 Bathroom Luxury Townhome in the heart of Dunwoody. Right off I-285. Easy access to I-85, 400, Perimeter area, and Buckhead. Private gated neighborhood, Prime location within a top-rated school district. The open concept's stunning design features large great room with fireplace. Kitchen features all new Bosch appliance package, large Island & Pantry. Spacious Dining room & Deck. Oversize master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet, large double vanity and Spa-like bathroom. Walk-in Laundry room with new top line washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Walsh Drive have any available units?
4300 Walsh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4300 Walsh Drive have?
Some of 4300 Walsh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Walsh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Walsh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Walsh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Walsh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive offer parking?
No, 4300 Walsh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Walsh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive have a pool?
No, 4300 Walsh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4300 Walsh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Walsh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Walsh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Walsh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
