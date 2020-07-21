4300 Walsh Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Be the first to live here! BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM AND 3.5 Bathroom Luxury Townhome in the heart of Dunwoody. Right off I-285. Easy access to I-85, 400, Perimeter area, and Buckhead. Private gated neighborhood, Prime location within a top-rated school district. The open concept's stunning design features large great room with fireplace. Kitchen features all new Bosch appliance package, large Island & Pantry. Spacious Dining room & Deck. Oversize master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet, large double vanity and Spa-like bathroom. Walk-in Laundry room with new top line washer & dryer.