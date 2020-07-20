4129 Townsend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court parking pool

New,gated townhome community!3 BR/3.5BA townhome w/opn flrpln.Hrdwd flrs thru-out main lvl. Kitchen w/sitting area,lrg island,brkfst bar,Quartz counters,dbl oven,microwave & gas cooktop.Fridge included.Lrg dining area/ living rm w/gas fireplc.Oversized deck overlooks community pool & Bocce Court.Upstairs has a mstr ste w/sitting area.Mstr bath has a dbl size shower w/2 shower heads & dbl vanities/lrg walk in closet.2nd upstairs bdrm has full bath/closet.Bsmnt has possible 3rd bdrm,full bath & closet space.Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment-ask for details