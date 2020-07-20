All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 4129 Townsend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4129 Townsend Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

4129 Townsend Lane

4129 Townsend Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4129 Townsend Ln, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
New,gated townhome community!3 BR/3.5BA townhome w/opn flrpln.Hrdwd flrs thru-out main lvl. Kitchen w/sitting area,lrg island,brkfst bar,Quartz counters,dbl oven,microwave & gas cooktop.Fridge included.Lrg dining area/ living rm w/gas fireplc.Oversized deck overlooks community pool & Bocce Court.Upstairs has a mstr ste w/sitting area.Mstr bath has a dbl size shower w/2 shower heads & dbl vanities/lrg walk in closet.2nd upstairs bdrm has full bath/closet.Bsmnt has possible 3rd bdrm,full bath & closet space.Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment-ask for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Townsend Lane have any available units?
4129 Townsend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4129 Townsend Lane have?
Some of 4129 Townsend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Townsend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Townsend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Townsend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Townsend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Townsend Lane offers parking.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Townsend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Townsend Lane has a pool.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4129 Townsend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4129 Townsend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Townsend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Townsend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College