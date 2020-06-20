4128 NE townsend Land NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

New Construction in a Gated Community Conveniently Located 3/4 mile to Perimeter by Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainments. 1.5 Miles from I-285 and 400 and 0.9 miles from MATA station Four story townhome with plenty of space to entertain. Welcome your guests through the foyer and into the gathering room that opens to the kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large island offers sweeping views of the casual,gathering room. Upstairs, leads to the spa bath with dual vanities, The terrace level with full bathroom.