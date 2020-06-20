All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

4128 NE townsend Land NE

4128 Townsend Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Townsend Ln, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
New Construction in a Gated Community Conveniently Located 3/4 mile to Perimeter by Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainments. 1.5 Miles from I-285 and 400 and 0.9 miles from MATA station Four story townhome with plenty of space to entertain. Welcome your guests through the foyer and into the gathering room that opens to the kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large island offers sweeping views of the casual,gathering room. Upstairs, leads to the spa bath with dual vanities, The terrace level with full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have any available units?
4128 NE townsend Land NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have?
Some of 4128 NE townsend Land NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 NE townsend Land NE currently offering any rent specials?
4128 NE townsend Land NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 NE townsend Land NE pet-friendly?
No, 4128 NE townsend Land NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE offer parking?
No, 4128 NE townsend Land NE does not offer parking.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 NE townsend Land NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have a pool?
Yes, 4128 NE townsend Land NE has a pool.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have accessible units?
No, 4128 NE townsend Land NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 NE townsend Land NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 NE townsend Land NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 NE townsend Land NE does not have units with air conditioning.
