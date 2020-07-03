All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

2343 Littlebrooke Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Complete Renovation to this beautiful large lakefront home! You will absolutely love this one! So many brand new improvements made to this already amazing large home w/ such an open & large floor plan full of natural sunlight. So many windows, enjoy coffee in the morning overlooking the lake! Brand new marble master bath retreat, New kitchen of upgraded Quartz, stainless appliances. New higher end carpet upstairs & all refinished hardwoods on the main, New marble guest bath, New Paint, Full unfinished Basement. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have any available units?
2343 Littlebrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have?
Some of 2343 Littlebrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Littlebrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Littlebrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Littlebrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Littlebrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Littlebrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

