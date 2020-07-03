2343 Littlebrooke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Complete Renovation to this beautiful large lakefront home! You will absolutely love this one! So many brand new improvements made to this already amazing large home w/ such an open & large floor plan full of natural sunlight. So many windows, enjoy coffee in the morning overlooking the lake! Brand new marble master bath retreat, New kitchen of upgraded Quartz, stainless appliances. New higher end carpet upstairs & all refinished hardwoods on the main, New marble guest bath, New Paint, Full unfinished Basement. Must See!