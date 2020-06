Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 BR, 3.5BA spacious stucco home includes a foyer entrance and an office on the main floor. It also features beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor. The kitchen has a breakfast area, an island and is open to the two story family room. Fenced and private backyard. Can't beat this amazing Dunwoody location!