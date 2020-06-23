All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 2231 Dartford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
2231 Dartford Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2231 Dartford Drive

2231 Dartford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2231 Dartford Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated on a large lot and only minutes from 400/285, Perimeter Mall and tons of dining/shopping, this charming Dunwoody home is available for an immediate move in. Open kitchen features vast cabinet and granite counter top space, breakfast bar area that over looks the living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Separate formal dining area off of the kitchen. New carpet, hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the property. Large Master Suite has tons of natural light, large closet. Master bath with custom tile shower and ceramic flooring. Terrace level offers tons of extra storage areas too! A rocking chair front porch makes this property easy going and relaxing! Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available 2/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Dartford Drive have any available units?
2231 Dartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2231 Dartford Drive have?
Some of 2231 Dartford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Dartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Dartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Dartford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Dartford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive offer parking?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive have a pool?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Dartford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Dartford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College