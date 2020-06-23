2231 Dartford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Situated on a large lot and only minutes from 400/285, Perimeter Mall and tons of dining/shopping, this charming Dunwoody home is available for an immediate move in. Open kitchen features vast cabinet and granite counter top space, breakfast bar area that over looks the living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Separate formal dining area off of the kitchen. New carpet, hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the property. Large Master Suite has tons of natural light, large closet. Master bath with custom tile shower and ceramic flooring. Terrace level offers tons of extra storage areas too! A rocking chair front porch makes this property easy going and relaxing! Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available 2/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.