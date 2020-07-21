1850 Cotillion Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Quick access to I-285, I-85 and GA 400. Close to Perimeter Mall, located in gorgeous Madison Square Condominiums. Immaculate 2 bed/2 bath second floor unit with two parking garage spaces on same level. Buildings have elevators. New HVAC system and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in unit. Gated community amenities include two pools, serenity gardens, fitness center and clubhouse. Walking distance to shopping, groceries. Available Now. Rent includes trash service. WHAT YOU WILL LOVE ABOUT THIS CONDO: LOCATION, location, location...beautifully maintained grounds to include: zen garden, Japanese garden, resort-like pool, lap pool, and fitness center; 24/7 security monitoring with secure access to garage and living spaces; only one-block from Starbucks, groceries, gas and restaurants!