Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

1850 Cotillion Dr

1850 Cotillion Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Cotillion Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Quick access to I-285, I-85 and GA 400. Close to Perimeter Mall, located in gorgeous Madison Square Condominiums. Immaculate 2 bed/2 bath second floor unit with two parking garage spaces on same level. Buildings have elevators. New HVAC system and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in unit. Gated community amenities include two pools, serenity gardens, fitness center and clubhouse. Walking distance to shopping, groceries. Available Now. Rent includes trash service. WHAT YOU WILL LOVE ABOUT THIS CONDO: LOCATION, location, location...beautifully maintained grounds to include: zen garden, Japanese garden, resort-like pool, lap pool, and fitness center; 24/7 security monitoring with secure access to garage and living spaces; only one-block from Starbucks, groceries, gas and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have any available units?
1850 Cotillion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1850 Cotillion Dr have?
Some of 1850 Cotillion Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Cotillion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Cotillion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Cotillion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Cotillion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Cotillion Dr offers parking.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 Cotillion Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1850 Cotillion Dr has a pool.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have accessible units?
No, 1850 Cotillion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Cotillion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Cotillion Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1850 Cotillion Dr has units with air conditioning.
