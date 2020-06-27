1443 Devonash Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Awesome Executive home in the Heart of Dunwoody in a Fantastic sought after Neighborhood with Very Social and Active Swim Tennis Community . GREAT Schools. Easy access Perimeter Mall and Dunwoody Village. Open concept with Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances. Fabulous Master Suiite with Spa Style Bathroom. Huge His/Her Closets. 2 further Bedrooms and Laundry upstairs for ease of use. Bedroom on Main is Close to Kitchen Ideal for In-Law/ Nanny/ or an office. Fresh and Natural Colors throughout. Bright and Happy Home wiith flat private back garden and Patio.