Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

11 Perimeter Center E

11 Perimeter Center East · (404) 664-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck. Two assigned parking spaces. Amenities include pool, concierge from Monday-Friday, fitness center, pest control, trash and gas. The unit is all electric except for the stove and fireplace. Prescott at Park Place is a very quiet and well-maintained property. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Perimeter Center E have any available units?
11 Perimeter Center E has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Perimeter Center E have?
Some of 11 Perimeter Center E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Perimeter Center E currently offering any rent specials?
11 Perimeter Center E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Perimeter Center E pet-friendly?
No, 11 Perimeter Center E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E offer parking?
Yes, 11 Perimeter Center E does offer parking.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Perimeter Center E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E have a pool?
Yes, 11 Perimeter Center E has a pool.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E have accessible units?
No, 11 Perimeter Center E does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Perimeter Center E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Perimeter Center E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Perimeter Center E does not have units with air conditioning.
