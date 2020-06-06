11 Perimeter Center E

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck. Two assigned parking spaces. Amenities include pool, concierge from Monday-Friday, fitness center, pest control, trash and gas. The unit is all electric except for the stove and fireplace. Prescott at Park Place is a very quiet and well-maintained property. Move-in ready!