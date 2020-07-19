All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:43 AM

841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE

841 Artwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

841 Artwood Road, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Best location ever! Fully furnished 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank . One mile east is Downtown Decatur with its trendy restaurants and shops. Two miles west is Virginia Highlands with more restaurants and shops and 3 miles west is Midtown Atlanta, the heart of Atlanta’s cultural center with tons of restaurants and bars, shops, museums, and arts center. Property is located 4 miles from Downtown Atlanta. Perfect for corporate, relocation, film crew, Emory & traveling Nurses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have any available units?
841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have?
Some of 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE offer parking?
No, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have a pool?
No, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have accessible units?
No, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
