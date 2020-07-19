841 Artwood Rd.,NE Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished range

Best location ever! Fully furnished 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank . One mile east is Downtown Decatur with its trendy restaurants and shops. Two miles west is Virginia Highlands with more restaurants and shops and 3 miles west is Midtown Atlanta, the heart of Atlanta’s cultural center with tons of restaurants and bars, shops, museums, and arts center. Property is located 4 miles from Downtown Atlanta. Perfect for corporate, relocation, film crew, Emory & traveling Nurses.