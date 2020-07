Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wow! This is the one you need...Single story ranch, level and fenced backyard, and close to everything. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and so much more. There is not much that hasn't been updated or replaced. Take the worry out of finding your next home, because this one comes move-in ready. This home is available for 100% Financing with just $500 down OR a $15,000 purchase grant through the Georgia Dream Program. Don't Delay...Call us today!