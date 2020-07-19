All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6650 Etterlee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6650 Etterlee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6650 Etterlee Drive

6650 Etterlee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6650 Etterlee Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have any available units?
6650 Etterlee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6650 Etterlee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Etterlee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Etterlee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6650 Etterlee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive offer parking?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have a pool?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 Etterlee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 Etterlee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University