Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4842 Hairston Park Square
Location
4842 Hairston Park Square, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 3 bed rooms and 21/2 bathroom town house, close to HWY 78, public transportation and Stone Mountain Park. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have any available units?
4842 Hairston Park Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4842 Hairston Park Square have?
Some of 4842 Hairston Park Square's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4842 Hairston Park Square currently offering any rent specials?
4842 Hairston Park Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 Hairston Park Square pet-friendly?
No, 4842 Hairston Park Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square offer parking?
Yes, 4842 Hairston Park Square offers parking.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4842 Hairston Park Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have a pool?
No, 4842 Hairston Park Square does not have a pool.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have accessible units?
No, 4842 Hairston Park Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4842 Hairston Park Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 4842 Hairston Park Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4842 Hairston Park Square does not have units with air conditioning.
