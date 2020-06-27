All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 335 W Ponce De Leon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
335 W Ponce De Leon
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

335 W Ponce De Leon

335 West Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Clairemont-Great Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
All the best you can expect from Downtown Decatur. Don't miss this oversized 1 Bedroom Condo at Hip 335 West Ponce. This unit features stained concrete floors a large balcony. A huge close. A Living area and Dining area all in an Open Floor Plan. One assigned secured parking space. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Walk to all of Downtown Decatur. Gym and Pool on-site. Brand New HVAC and Nest Thermostat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have any available units?
335 W Ponce De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 335 W Ponce De Leon have?
Some of 335 W Ponce De Leon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W Ponce De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
335 W Ponce De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W Ponce De Leon pet-friendly?
No, 335 W Ponce De Leon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon offer parking?
Yes, 335 W Ponce De Leon offers parking.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 W Ponce De Leon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have a pool?
Yes, 335 W Ponce De Leon has a pool.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have accessible units?
No, 335 W Ponce De Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 W Ponce De Leon has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 W Ponce De Leon has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College