335 W Ponce De Leon

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

All the best you can expect from Downtown Decatur. Don't miss this oversized 1 Bedroom Condo at Hip 335 West Ponce. This unit features stained concrete floors a large balcony. A huge close. A Living area and Dining area all in an Open Floor Plan. One assigned secured parking space. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Walk to all of Downtown Decatur. Gym and Pool on-site. Brand New HVAC and Nest Thermostat