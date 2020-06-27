335 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 Clairemont-Great Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
All the best you can expect from Downtown Decatur. Don't miss this oversized 1 Bedroom Condo at Hip 335 West Ponce. This unit features stained concrete floors a large balcony. A huge close. A Living area and Dining area all in an Open Floor Plan. One assigned secured parking space. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Walk to all of Downtown Decatur. Gym and Pool on-site. Brand New HVAC and Nest Thermostat
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 W Ponce De Leon have any available units?
335 W Ponce De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 335 W Ponce De Leon have?
Some of 335 W Ponce De Leon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W Ponce De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
335 W Ponce De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.