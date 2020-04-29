201 W Ponce De Leon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub

Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom. Steps from some of metro-Atlanta's best dining, this west-facing unit offers a granite/stainless steel kitchen + breakfast bar, great hardwoods, a balcony overlooking Commerce Drive and a spa-like bath with separate shower and tub. The washer/dryer is included. Don't miss the fab amenities: pool, gym, clubrooms, concierge and more! Walkable to everything ultra-desirable downtown Decatur has to offer.