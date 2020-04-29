201 W Ponce De Leon Ave

Amenities
Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom. Steps from some of metro-Atlanta's best dining, this west-facing unit offers a granite/stainless steel kitchen + breakfast bar, great hardwoods, a balcony overlooking Commerce Drive and a spa-like bath with separate shower and tub. The washer/dryer is included. Don't miss the fab amenities: pool, gym, clubrooms, concierge and more! Walkable to everything ultra-desirable downtown Decatur has to offer.