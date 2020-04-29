All apartments in Decatur
Last updated June 11 2020

201 W Ponce De Leon Ave

201 West Ponce De Leon Avenue · (678) 408-2473
Location

201 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Downtown Decatur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom. Steps from some of metro-Atlanta's best dining, this west-facing unit offers a granite/stainless steel kitchen + breakfast bar, great hardwoods, a balcony overlooking Commerce Drive and a spa-like bath with separate shower and tub. The washer/dryer is included. Don't miss the fab amenities: pool, gym, clubrooms, concierge and more! Walkable to everything ultra-desirable downtown Decatur has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have any available units?
201 W Ponce De Leon Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have?
Some of 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Ponce De Leon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave does offer parking.
Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave has a pool.
Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 W Ponce De Leon Ave has units with dishwashers.
