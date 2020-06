Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful and spacious townhome for lease. This move-in ready unit in the Keswick Place complex is located in a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to shopping, Glenlake Park, award-winning schools and downtown Decatur. Offering a two-car garage, large private patio, and a flexible space for various needs, there is something for everyone. Enjoy a modern kitchen, hardwood floors, plenty of storage and secure parking, all tucked into a gem of a complex.