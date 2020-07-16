58 Nugget Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Executive home surrounded by other large homes located on a quiet cul de sac and minutes to downtown Dawsonville, Ga. outlet mall, Lake Lanier, and the NGa mountains. Easy commute using Highway 400. Two story foyer with open floor plan and warm inviting dark hardwood floors throughout the main level. Vaulted great room with beautiful stone fireplace with view to the kitchen and breakfast room. Room off the kitchen could be private office, sitting room or playroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in porch off of the kitchen as well as a large open deck for entertaining. The back overlooks the golf course for privacy. The master bedroom is on the main level with large bathroom. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms all with private bathrooms.