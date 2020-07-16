All apartments in Dawson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

58 Nugget Ln

58 Nugget Ln · No Longer Available
Location

58 Nugget Ln, Dawson County, GA 30534

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Executive home surrounded by other large homes located on a quiet cul de sac and minutes to downtown Dawsonville, Ga. outlet mall, Lake Lanier, and the NGa mountains. Easy commute using Highway 400. Two story foyer with open floor plan and warm inviting dark hardwood floors throughout the main level. Vaulted great room with beautiful stone fireplace with view to the kitchen and breakfast room. Room off the kitchen could be private office, sitting room or playroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in porch off of the kitchen as well as a large open deck for entertaining. The back overlooks the golf course for privacy. The master bedroom is on the main level with large bathroom. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms all with private bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Nugget Ln have any available units?
58 Nugget Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dawson County, GA.
What amenities does 58 Nugget Ln have?
Some of 58 Nugget Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Nugget Ln currently offering any rent specials?
58 Nugget Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Nugget Ln pet-friendly?
No, 58 Nugget Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dawson County.
Does 58 Nugget Ln offer parking?
Yes, 58 Nugget Ln offers parking.
Does 58 Nugget Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Nugget Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Nugget Ln have a pool?
No, 58 Nugget Ln does not have a pool.
Does 58 Nugget Ln have accessible units?
No, 58 Nugget Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Nugget Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Nugget Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Nugget Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Nugget Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
