2233 Park Terrace

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath



Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Great space and location for the money! Also available for Lease Option!



NO DEPOSIT!

If credit score is 750 or above, no deposit and if on the job for more than 5 years. Each applicant must have this to qualify



PLEASE READ. IMPORTANT. We need a tenant that will appreciate a good property and a good landlord. We do inspections of our properties and will hold tenant accountable. That's a good thing because that means we take care of our houses. Basically, if your cleaning habits are substandard and abusive to property, we will terminate the lease. WE WANT GOOD TENANTS. Good tenants means pay rent on time and respect the house.



SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):

1. $3000/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.

2. No evictions in last 4 years.

3. No UNpaid utility collections on credit report

4. Rental history will be verified.

5. No smoking allowed in residence.

6. Application fee of only $40

7. Documents required for process:

a. copy of Driver license

b. copy of most recent pay stub

c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account

d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application

*Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.

*RESPECTFULLY and TRUTHFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties. We provide a good, well maintained home and we expect it to be maintained that way with the lease put in place.

*We do safety and maintenance inspections to ensure the quality of the home is being maintained.

* if you do not respect the property, abusive to the property, excessive marks on the wall, we WILL terminate the lease.



Lease Terms:

*18 Month Lease required



COMMON Questions:

1. Is this property available for Rent To Own? YES. $3,000 PLUS first month rent.

2. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.

3. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.

4. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.

5. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.

6. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee. Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.

7. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renter’s insurance

8. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.

9. Can the security deposit be used as the last month’s rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.

10. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease

11. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls

12. Does the home come with a fridge? If a fridge is in the property, it is there for convenience. We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. It will be the tenant responsibility to provide their own fridge.



Fridge not included. $25/month.

After 36 months, you own the fridge.

Washer Dryer - $45 per month



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.