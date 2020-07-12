394 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
2081 Mercer Avenue
2081 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2336 sqft
Fabulous home in Historic College Park. Beautiful hardwood floors through out, tile baths with quartz counters. Kitchen recently renovated with custom built in cabinets and gorgeous leathered granite counters.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
1745 Cambridge Ave
1745 Cambridge Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Adorable condo for rent with hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath, washer and dryer available in unit with storage in the basement. Secure shared front and back entrance. One assigned parking space with guest street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
3275 Lowe St
3275 Lowe Street, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Charming renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home in College Park. Home is conveniently located minutes from Woodward Academy, downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield Airport. It has hardwood and tile floors throughout. Ample parking for several vehicles.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.

1 of 45

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5488 Park Place South
5488 Park Place South, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5488 Park Place South Available 05/31/20 Townhome Close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport - Total rehab, come take a look. New floors, new carpet, new paint. Upstairs has a full bedroom & bath PLUS loft area for a potential 4th bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5629 Norman Court
5629 Norman Place, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1486 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Center Park
3241 Turner Street
3241 Turner St, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5723 Three Lakes Drive
5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
5560 Bush Road
5560 Bush Road, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1375 sqft
Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that features a pretty covered front porch entry and hardwood flooring! All room sizes are comfortable plus the ample driveway is great for off street parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5505 Longmeadow Lane
5505 Longmeadow Lane Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1316 sqft
Meandering in the Longmeadow - EASILY THE MOST ATTRACTIVE HOUSE ON THE STREET! This entire 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, new vanities, new refrigerator, and new stove.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conley Hills
1960 Thompson Avenue
1960 Thompson Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2140 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow located in historic Conley Hills close to schools, downtown, shopping and restaurants. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in College Park, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some College Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

