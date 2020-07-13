225 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with pool

/
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5097 Windsor Forrest Lane
5097 Windsor Forrest Lane, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1408 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1405 Shoreham Drive
1405 Shoreham Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Center Park
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5629 Norman Court
5629 Norman Place, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1486 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5723 Three Lakes Drive
5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
