Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

191 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to College Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Center Park
1 Unit Available
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Villages at Carver
16 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Venetian Hills
1 Unit Available
1361 Westmont Road South West
1361 Westmont Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this renovated spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home with a large private back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Conley Hills
1 Unit Available
1851 Warren Way
1851 Warren Way, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2309 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in desirable East Point home! Updated Upper Level is quaint w/ an awesome East Point vibe! Laundry hook up included! Updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Views of the green space, park, tennis courts.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1250 Oakland Ter South West
1250 Oakland Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
Westside is the Best side! Welcome to the neighborhood of Oakland City! Walking distance to the Atlanta BELTLINE, Oakland City MARTA Station and Rev.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in College Park, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to College Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

