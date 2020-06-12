/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
200 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in College Park, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Princeton Lakes
18 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Princeton Lakes
9 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1219 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hapeville
33 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1226 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Villages at Carver
15 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1053 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1146 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
351 Riverbrook Ct
351 Riverbrook Ct, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex - (RLNE4166486)
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6532 River Park Dr
6532 River Park Drive, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
Well maintained 2Bedrooms/2.5 bathroom, Brick Townhome With Private Backyard, Separate Dining Room And Family Room With Fireplace. Great Location Off Of Upper Riverdale Road, Close To Bus Line And Accessible To 75 Freeway.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1687 Camden Forrest Way
1687 Camden Forrest Way, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1687 Camden Forrest Way: Total electric 2 Bedroom (located upstairs) 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home for rent in Riverdale with private backyard. Located 5 miles from Hartsfield Jackson airport. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE1892964)
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
937 Silverwood Drive
937 Silverwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1276 sqft
You will love this 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Convenient Access to 285 and Hwy 85. Great Roommate Floor Plan with ensuite bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Southwest Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1756 Devon Drive SW
1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools.
Results within 10 miles of College Park
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Summerhill
42 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
