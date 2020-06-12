146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College Park, GA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1411 Mercer Ave
1411 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !! Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream, to relax and enjoy from the
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
3423 Parkview Drive
3423 Parkview Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Historic College Park 3BR/3BA Ranch Close to Everything! - CHARMING 3/3 RANCH ON UNFINISHED BASEMENT, TERRIFIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO ATL AIRPORT, WOODWARD ACADEMY, MARTA TRAIN STATION! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED KITCHEN,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Center Park
1 Unit Available
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Wekiva Court
340 Wekiva Court, Fulton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4133 High Park Terrace
4133 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3BR, 2.5BA town home in Highwood Park - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located in Highwood Park minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
510 Willow Ash Dr
510 Willow Ash Drive, Fulton County, GA
Large impressive traditional home. Front and rear stairs with fireplace. Large master bath. Open kitchen plan. Call to see Kathy Strickland 770-289-9850
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Shoreham Drive
1185 Shoreham Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Norman Crossing
1576 Norman Crossing, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1276 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Ben Hill Road
2413 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Plantation Drive
2792 Plantation Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2332 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 45
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5488 Park Place South
5488 Park Place South, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
5488 Park Place South Available 05/31/20 Townhome Close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport - Total rehab, come take a look. New floors, new carpet, new paint. Upstairs has a full bedroom & bath PLUS loft area for a potential 4th bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2302 Montrose Drive
2302 Montrose Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5629 Norman Court
5629 Norman Place, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1486 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Marion Park
1 Unit Available
3166 Cloverhurst Drive
3166 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Stone Trace Dr
4123 Stone Trace Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1485 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath all electric 2 story town house. Newly painted. New Flooring. All sleeping quarters on second floor with master suite and full hall bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
1 Unit Available
5590 Sable Bay Point
5590 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.
