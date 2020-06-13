Apartment List
343 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1411 Mercer Ave
1411 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !! Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream, to relax and enjoy from the

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
3423 Parkview Drive
3423 Parkview Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Historic College Park 3BR/3BA Ranch Close to Everything! - CHARMING 3/3 RANCH ON UNFINISHED BASEMENT, TERRIFIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO ATL AIRPORT, WOODWARD ACADEMY, MARTA TRAIN STATION! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED KITCHEN,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4133 High Park Terrace
4133 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3BR, 2.5BA town home in Highwood Park - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located in Highwood Park minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place.

1 of 45

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5488 Park Place South
5488 Park Place South, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5488 Park Place South Available 05/31/20 Townhome Close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport - Total rehab, come take a look. New floors, new carpet, new paint. Upstairs has a full bedroom & bath PLUS loft area for a potential 4th bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Stone Trace Dr
4123 Stone Trace Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1485 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath all electric 2 story town house. Newly painted. New Flooring. All sleeping quarters on second floor with master suite and full hall bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in College Park, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for College Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

