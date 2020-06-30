All apartments in College Park
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

1592 Harvard Avenue - 4

1592 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1592 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 875 Sq. Ft 2BR, 1BA, 2nd Level Apartment.
- Ready To Move In; Few Minutes To The Airport.
- Super Clean and Well Maintained Interior and Landscaping.
- carpet in bedrooms,Tiles in livingroom,Bathroom and Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have any available units?
1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1592 Harvard Avenue - 4 has units with air conditioning.

