Cobb County, GA
905 Wynnes Ridge Circle
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

905 Wynnes Ridge Circle

905 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · No Longer Available
Location

905 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
East Cobb 2BR/2BA Garden End Unit - New Flooring! - Available Now. Private 2BR/2BA Garden Level unit w/covered patio. Large living room w/fireplace. Separate dining area. Brand new flooring and fresh interior paint! Bright kitchen w/gas oven range, microwave and dishwasher. Bonus room off living room is perfect for an office or computer area. Master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet and private full bath. Ample second BR and full guest bath. Large covered porch off living room. Complex includes swim and tennis. Trash & water included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment. Ask for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2405405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have any available units?
905 Wynnes Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have?
Some of 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
905 Wynnes Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Wynnes Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
