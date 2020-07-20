All apartments in Cobb County
71 Shadowlawn Road SE

71 Shadowlawn Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

71 Shadowlawn Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful renovated family home for RENT! Hardwoods on the main level. Dining room with French door that opens to the wooden deck. Custom bench seating in the kitchen. Stone stacked fireplace in the fireplace in the family room. Huge master suite w/sitting room. Master bath with separate tiled shower. Marble jetted tub! Great backyard. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have any available units?
71 Shadowlawn Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have?
Some of 71 Shadowlawn Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Shadowlawn Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
71 Shadowlawn Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Shadowlawn Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE offers parking.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have a pool?
No, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have accessible units?
No, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Shadowlawn Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Shadowlawn Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
