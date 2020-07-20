All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 7076 Shenandoah Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
7076 Shenandoah Trl
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

7076 Shenandoah Trl

7076 Shenandoah Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7076 Shenandoah Trail, Cobb County, GA 30168
Victoria

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have any available units?
7076 Shenandoah Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have?
Some of 7076 Shenandoah Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7076 Shenandoah Trl currently offering any rent specials?
7076 Shenandoah Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7076 Shenandoah Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7076 Shenandoah Trl is pet friendly.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl offer parking?
Yes, 7076 Shenandoah Trl offers parking.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7076 Shenandoah Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have a pool?
No, 7076 Shenandoah Trl does not have a pool.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have accessible units?
No, 7076 Shenandoah Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7076 Shenandoah Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7076 Shenandoah Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7076 Shenandoah Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College