Cobb County, GA
6698 Ivy Log Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

6698 Ivy Log Dr

6698 Ivy Log Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6698 Ivy Log Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family home in Austell - Property Id: 142379

Newly renovated single family home with convenient location in Austell, Georgia. The home has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has new paint and new flooring throughout.Text 404-914-2486 for showing details.

Casa unifamiliar recientemente renovada con una ubicación conveniente en Austell, Georgia. La casa tiene tres dormitorios y 2 baños. La casa tiene pintura nueva y pisos nuevos en todas partes. Texto 404-914-2486 para mostrar detalles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142379
Property Id 142379

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have any available units?
6698 Ivy Log Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have?
Some of 6698 Ivy Log Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6698 Ivy Log Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6698 Ivy Log Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6698 Ivy Log Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr offer parking?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have a pool?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have accessible units?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6698 Ivy Log Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6698 Ivy Log Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6698 Ivy Log Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
