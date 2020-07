Amenities

RENT TO OWN

**LOCATION, LOCATION!** Don't miss out on this COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bed 2 bath home with all new upgrades in the heart of Cobb county!!

-Luxurious open kitchen concept with granite countertops

-New kitchen cabinets

-New stainless steel appliances

-Breakfast nook for entertaining

-New flooring

-New interior and exterior paint

-Double bathroom vanity cabinets

-Italian tiled showers

-Large parking lot up front plus 1 car garage with storage

-Sunroom out back with large backyard

-Next to recreational Riverline Park

HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!



(RLNE5684290)