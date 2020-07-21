All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5858 Cobalt Drive

5858 Cobalt Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

5858 Cobalt Dr SW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4701980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have any available units?
5858 Cobalt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5858 Cobalt Drive have?
Some of 5858 Cobalt Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 Cobalt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5858 Cobalt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 Cobalt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5858 Cobalt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5858 Cobalt Drive offers parking.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5858 Cobalt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have a pool?
No, 5858 Cobalt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5858 Cobalt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5858 Cobalt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5858 Cobalt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5858 Cobalt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
