555 Salem Woods Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this 3 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse located in East Cobb. New paint and carpet throughout. The unit features a nice size family room and separate dining. Spacious Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate tub/shower and features new double vanity with granite. All 3 bedrooms feature full baths. Low maintenance living with very limited landscaping. Deck and private patio. The finished basement is additional square footage and does not reflect on the tax record.