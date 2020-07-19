555 Salem Woods Drive SE, Cobb County, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse located in East Cobb. New paint and carpet throughout. The unit features a nice size family room and separate dining. Spacious Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate tub/shower and features new double vanity with granite. All 3 bedrooms feature full baths. Low maintenance living with very limited landscaping. Deck and private patio. The finished basement is additional square footage and does not reflect on the tax record.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
