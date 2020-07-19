All apartments in Cobb County
555 Salem Woods Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

555 Salem Woods Drive SE

555 Salem Woods Drive SE · No Longer Available
Location

555 Salem Woods Drive SE, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse located in East Cobb. New paint and carpet throughout. The unit features a nice size family room and separate dining. Spacious Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate tub/shower and features new double vanity with granite. All 3 bedrooms feature full baths. Low maintenance living with very limited landscaping. Deck and private patio. The finished basement is additional square footage and does not reflect on the tax record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have any available units?
555 Salem Woods Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have?
Some of 555 Salem Woods Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Salem Woods Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
555 Salem Woods Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Salem Woods Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE offers parking.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have a pool?
No, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
