Cobb County, GA
4907 Laurel Spring Dr
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

4907 Laurel Spring Dr

4907 Laurel Spring Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Laurel Spring Dr NE, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Rare Rental Opportunity *almost 1 acre* Roswell* East Cobb - Ideal Location, Tritt/Hightower/Pope! Brick-front w/ NEW appliances, bay windows, screened-in porch, open deck a??? all overlooking your own water access + 2 KAYAKS! Outdoor adventures await: bird-watch, stargaze, roast s'mores, fish, or play in the yard! Updated wood floors throughout & custom closet systems! Gardnera???s paradise w/ blooming azaleas & Japanese maples that change w/ each season! Cozy family room w/ fireplace! Bsmt - perfect for extra storage & game room! Only a 7 minute Uber or drive to Canton St!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have any available units?
4907 Laurel Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have?
Some of 4907 Laurel Spring Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Laurel Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Laurel Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Laurel Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr offers parking.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Laurel Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Laurel Spring Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
