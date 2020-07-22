4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenience Galore - 2 miles from I-575. Minutes from Town Center and Kennesaw State Univ. Charming 2 story - cozy sunroom, and deck on back. Finished basement with one bedroom and full bath. Beautiful, gleaming hardwoods on main level. Make this beautiful home yours today!



GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.