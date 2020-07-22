All apartments in Cobb County
4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE

4706 Shallow Ridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Shallow Ridge Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenience Galore - 2 miles from I-575. Minutes from Town Center and Kennesaw State Univ. Charming 2 story - cozy sunroom, and deck on back. Finished basement with one bedroom and full bath. Beautiful, gleaming hardwoods on main level. Make this beautiful home yours today!

GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have any available units?
4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE offer parking?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have a pool?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Shallow Ridge Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
